S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia
Asian shares gain, lifted by strong consumer sentiment data
This Week: Netflix earns, US home sales, AmEx earns

Monday, July 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

MORE SUBSCRIBER WOES?

Netflix serves up its second-quarter results Tuesday.

Wall Street expects the pioneering streaming service will report that its earnings declined slightly from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would echo the company’s results in the first three months of the year, when Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. In April, Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.

HOUSING MARKET BAROMETER

The National Association of Realtors issues its June snapshot of U.S. home sales Wednesday.

Economists predict sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.36 million properties last month. That would follow an annual pace of 5.41 million homes in May, when sales slowed for the fourth consecutive month. Sharply higher mortgage rates have discouraged house hunters, even as the inventory of homes for sale has begun to edge higher.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Jan. 6.49

Feb. 5.93

March 5.75

April 5.60

May 5.41

June (est.) 5.36

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

Wall Street expects that American Express’ latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Analysts predict the company will report on Friday that its second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, while its revenue increased. In the first quarter, American Express’ profits fell roughly 6% from a year earlier at the same time that spending on its namesake cards jumped 30% as its cardmembers returned to their habits of shopping, traveling and dining.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".

