S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Swiss reject German arms export request
These Are The Ten Best Performing Small Value Funds
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
France's presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Swiss reject German arms export request
These Are The Ten Best Performing Small Value Funds
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
France's presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Swiss reject German arms export request
These Are The Ten Best Performing Small Value Funds
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
France's presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Swiss reject German arms export request
These Are The Ten Best Performing Small Value Funds
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
France's presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

This Week: New home sales, Apple earns, consumer spending

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

The Commerce Department issues its March tally of new U.S. home sales Tuesday.

Economists forecast that sales slowed last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 760,000 homes. That would follow February’s pace of 772,000 homes. Demand for newly built homes has been robust, aided by an ultra-low supply of previously occupied homes on the market. But rising interest rates and home prices are increasingly pushing the limits of affordability for would-be buyers.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

Oct. 667,000

Nov. 753,000

Dec. 860,000

Jan. 788,000

Feb. 772,000

March (est.) 760,000

Source: FactSet

SPOTLIGHT ON APPLE

Wall Street expects another stellar quarterly report card from Apple.

Analysts predict the company’s earnings and revenue increased in the January-March quarter versus a year earlier. That would echo the company’s results in the final quarter of 2021, thanks to strong holiday season demand for its iPhones and other popular devices. The company shook off the supply shortages that had curtailed production of its devices earlier in 2021. Apple reports its fiscal second-quarter results Thursday.

EYE ON CONSUMERS

The Commerce Department serves up its March snapshot of consumer spending Friday.

The report is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as a barometer of inflation. The central bank has begun raising interest rates and is expected to continue doing so in coming months in a bid to fight surging inflation, which is beginning to dampen consumer spending. Squeezed by rising prices, consumers increased their spending by just 0.2% in February, down from a much larger 2.7% gain in January.


Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Sept. 0.6

Oct. 1.4

Nov. 0.5

Dec. -0.9

Jan. 2.7

Feb. 0.2

Source: FactSet


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.