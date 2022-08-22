S&P 500   4,228.48
This Week: New home sales, Gap earns, consumer spending

Mon., August 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

The Commerce Department releases its July tally of new U.S. home sales Tuesday.

Economists project that sales slowed again last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 578,000 homes. That would follow a sales rate of 590,000 homes in June. The real estate market has cooled after a strong start to the year as surging inflation, rising home prices and a sharp run-up in mortgage rates have made homeownership less affordable for many would-be buyers.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

Feb. 790,000

March 707,000

April 604,000

May 642,000

June 590,000

July (est.) 578,000

Source: FactSet

SEEING RED

Wall Street expects to see more red when Gap serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.

Analysts predict the fashion chain slid to a loss in its fiscal second quarter and that its revenue declined versus the same quarter last year. That would match the company’s first-quarter snapshot. Gap, which also owns the Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta chains, has been struggling with slumping sales and supply chain challenges. CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down last month after two years on the job.

INFLATION BAROMETER

The Commerce Department delivers its July snapshot of consumer spending Friday.

The personal consumption expenditure price index rose 1.1% in June from a month earlier. The report is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as a barometer of inflation, which is at the highest level in decades, eroding consumers’ purchasing power. The Fed has been raising interest rates this year in a bid to slow the economy enough to tame inflation.


Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Jan. 1.9

Feb. 0.6

March 1.2

April 0.5

May 0.3

June 1.1

Source: FactSet

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

