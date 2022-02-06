This Week: Pfizer earns, Disney earns, consumer prices

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

IN GOOD HEALTH

Pfizer serves up its fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

The drugmaker is expected to report that its earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. Pfizer has benefited from demand for its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and approval for its use in children. Investors will be listening for an update on Pfizer’s efforts to reformulate its vaccine to make it more effective against the omicron variant.

MOUSE HOUSE

Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Co.’s current fiscal year is off to a good start.

Analysts predict the entertainment giant will report Wednesday that its fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. That would follow improved results for the 12 months that ended in September. Investors will be focused on whether Disney added subscribers to its video streaming service after subscription growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

HIGHER PRICES?

The Labor Department issues its January snapshot of inflation at the consumer level Thursday.

Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in sharp annual increases in the consumer price index over much of the last 12 months. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest rate of inflation in nearly 40 years. Economists predict inflation accelerated to 7.3% in the 12 months ended in January.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 5.3

Sept. 5.4

Oct. 6.2

Nov. 6.8

Dec. 7.0

Jan. (est.) 7.3

Source: FactSet

