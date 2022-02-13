S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark

This Week: Producer prices, retail sales, Walmart earns

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

INFLATION BAROMETER

The Labor Department delivers its monthly index of U.S. wholesale prices Tuesday.

Economists expect the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, rose 0.5% last month after rising 0.2% in December. In a further sign of ongoing inflationary pressures, inflation at the wholesale level surged 9.7% at an annual rate in December, the highest since records began in 2010.

Producer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 0.9

Sept. 0.4

Oct. 0.7

Nov. 1.0

Dec. 0.2

Jan. (est.) 0.5

Source: FactSet

SIZING UP RETAIL SALES

The Commerce Department issues its January tally of U.S. retail sales Wednesday.

Economists predict sales at restaurants, shops and other retailers rose 2% last month after falling a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December. The end-of-year drop came as spending fell broadly across numerous sectors, including department stores, restaurants and online purchases.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 1.2

Sept. 0.7

Oct. 1.8

Nov. 0.2

Dec. -1.9

Jan. (est.) 2.0

Source: FactSet

EYE ON WALMART

Walmart serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.

Analysts predict the world’s largest retailer will report that its fourth-quarter earnings increased from a year earlier, while its revenue declined slightly. The company posted improved earnings and revenue in the previous three quarters. Walmart has been able to leverage its scale to manage rising costs and global supply chain disruptions.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.