This Week: Services report, Domino's earnings, jobless aid

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
SERVICES SNAPSHOT
The Institute for Supply Management releases its September index on the service sector Monday.
Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after bouncing back in June and July. The Institute for Supply Management index of services activity fell in August to a reading of 56.9. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
ISM services index readings by month:
April 41.8
May 45.4
June 57.1
July 58.1
Aug. 56.9
Sept. (est.) 56.2
Source: FactSet
HOT DOMINO'S
Domino's releases its third quarter earnings on Thursday.
This pizza delivery company has crushed expectations the past two quarters. Like other takeout and food delivery services, Domino's has benefitted from people hunkering down at home during the pandemic. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the Ann Arbor, Michigan company to post EPS of $2.78 for the period.
TRACKING UNEMPLOYMENT
The Labor Department releases weekly unemployment claims data on Thursday.
The number of people applying for jobless aid remains historically high. Last week, the government said 837,000 Americans put in for unemployment benefits. It was the 28th straight week above 700,000, a level never seen before the pandemic struck the economy in March.
Initial jobless benefit claims, weekly, seasonally adjusted:
Aug. 28: 884,000
Sept. 4: 893,000
Sept. 11: 866,000
Sept. 18: 873,000
Sept. 25: 837,000
Oct. 1 (est.) 825,000
Source: FactSet
