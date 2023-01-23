This Week: Tesla earns, GDP snapshot, consumer spending

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?

This Week: Tesla earns, GDP snapshot, consumer spending

Mon., January 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

ON THE HOT SEAT

Tesla reports its fourth-quarter results Wednesday at a time when the spotlight couldn’t be more intense on CEO Elon Musk.

The electric vehicle maker's annual earnings and revenue are projected to have risen in the October-December quarter, but Wall Street is likely to be more focused on why Tesla’s vehicle deliveries fell short of Musk’s pledge to increase them by 50% nearly every year. Tesla’s stock plunged 65% in 2022 amid concerns Musk is devoting less time to the automaker since buying Twitter.

STILL GROWING?

The Commerce Department releases on Thursday its preliminary estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter.

Economists expect the report will show that gross domestic product grew at a 1.5% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the last three months of 2022. That would follow the third quarter's 3.2% gain. The Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates in 2022 to slow the economy and cool inflation. The strategy risks hitting the brakes too hard on the economy and causing a recession.

GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:

Q3 2021: 2.7

Q4 2021: 7.0

Q1 2022: -1.6

Q2 2022: -0.6

Q3 2022: 3.2

Q4 2022 (est.): 1.5

Source: FactSet

INFLATION BELLWETHER

The Commerce Department delivers its December snapshot of U.S. consumer spending Friday.

The personal consumption expenditure price index edged up 0.1% in November and rose 5.5% from a year earlier, slower than October's 6.1% annual rate. The November consumer spending data raised hopes that the long surge in consumer prices has begun to ease. December’s tally will be closely monitored by the Federal Reserve ahead of its next interest rate policy update on Feb. 1.


Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

June 1.2

July -0.1

Aug. 0.8

Sept. 0.6

Oct. 0.9

Nov. 0.1

Source: FactSet

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for February 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Laycee and Chris from MarketBeat discuss the state of Tesla stock. TSLA stock is down 68% in 2022 and company skeptics believe it deserves to fall much further.

Recent Videos

Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Enter your email address below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: