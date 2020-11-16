This Week: Tyson Foods, Walmart, Target results

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Tyson plucked
Tyson Foods is expected to say its profit shrank last quarter when the Springdale, Arkansas poultry processor reports its fourth-quarter results today. Wall Street forecasts Tyson's profit fell to $1.19 a share from $1.21 a year ago. That would follow lower profit and sales in the third quarter, when Tyson said the COVID-19 pandemic was raising costs.
Walmart
Walmart's profit is forecast to have grown again in its fiscal third quarter. Wall Street expects the world's largest retailer made $1.18 in the August-October period, up from $1.16 a year earlier. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain has emerged as one of the few lifelines to millions of people during the pandemic, when a huge swath of stores that sell non-essential merchandise temporarily shut down. Walmart reports earnings on Tuesday.
Target
Minneapolis-based retailer Target reports its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Wall Street expects its profit grew to $1.60 a share, up from $1.36 a year earlier. Like rival Walmart, Target has benefited this year as it supplies household goods that consumers need during a pandemic. In August Target abandoned its annual financial goals, citing “the highly fluid and uncertain outlook.”
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor
In 2018, it was cannabis. In 2019, it was 5G. And yet before either of those trends, artificial intelligence (or AI) was growing relentlessly and undeniably.
Artificial intelligence stems from the simple fact that computers are getting smarter. And they are being designed to process information faster. The words “machine learning” are being used to summarize the creation of algorithms, freed from human programmers, which train themselves on massive data sets. Earlier this year, two separate artificial intelligence “machines” demonstrated the ability to “read” Wikipedia entries and answer questions better than humans did.
But AI is more than a parlor trick. Chances are at some point today, you’ve experienced a benefit of artificial intelligence. You may have gotten to this page because of an internet search. You may have asked Alexa or your Google Assistant to perform a command. You may have voice-activated your Roomba vacuum. You may have used an AI-powered GPS system to get to wherever you’re reading this.
In the future, you may be hailing an autonomous car. A virtual assistant will be able to place calls for you to make appointments. But instead of sounding like a robot, the assistant will sound human, with an understanding of context and nuance.
And those are just two applications. There will be more because the possibilities of artificial intelligence are expansive. But they can also be somewhat chilling. Many of the functions that are performed by humans today may be made obsolete by AI. But that’s a subject for another day.
Right now, you want to know how you can profit from this emerging trend.
You’ve come to the right place. In this special presentation, we will take a look at 8 stocks that can help you profit from the artificial intelligence trend.
View the "8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor".