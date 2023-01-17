S&P 500   3,852.36
This Week: United Airlines, Procter & Gamble, PPG results

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

United Airlines

United Airlines reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the Chicago-based carrier will report a third quarter of profitable growth, after suffering nine straight quarters of losses. United is forecast to have made $2.11 a share last quarter, compared to a $1.60-a-share loss a year ago. United shares are up over 35% since it reported its third-quarter results in October.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble is due to report its second-quarter results Thursday.

The Cincinnati-based maker of Tide detergent and Bounty paper towels is expected to report its profit fell for a second straight quarter to $1.58 a share, down from $1.66 a year ago. In the first quarter Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales but said due to the strong dollar it expects to post its first annual sales decline this year since 2017. Its stock is up about 16% since it reported first-quarter results in October.

PPG

PPG Industries, owner of Pittsburgh-based paint maker Glidden, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results Thursday.

PPG will likely report a sixth straight quarter of declining profit, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. It's forecast to have made $1.13 a share last quarter, down from $1.26 a year ago. Its shares are up about 15% since October, when it forecast improving operating margin recovery in the fourth quarter and into 2023.

