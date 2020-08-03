This Week: Walt Disney, CVS, Uber results

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Losing its magic?
Disney is expected to have slumped to a loss in its fiscal third quarter. Analysts forecast the Magic Kingdom operator and owner of the ABC and ESPN networks lost 61 cents a share in the April to June period, when the viral pandemic kept many of its businesses shut and tourists at home. Disney reports quarterly results on Tuesday.
Picture of health
Analysts forecast that CVS Health's profit grew slightly in the second quarter. CVS operates one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, and has benefited from a rush to fill medicine cabinets and pantries during pandemic-enforced shutdowns. Wall Street predicts it earned $1.91 a share last quarter, up from $1.89 a year earlier. CVS reports results on Wednesday
Hail, Uber
Uber Technologies is expected to have trimmed its losses in the second quarter. Wall Street predicts the ride-sharing app lost 81 cents a share in the period, much better than the $4.72-a-share loss it reported a year ago when massive stock-based payouts following its stock market listing caused its biggest quarterly loss ever. Uber reports its latest quarterly results on Thursday.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve
The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.
In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.
None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.
These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".