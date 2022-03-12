Thousands of Albanians protest price hike, accuse gov't

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians are holding a protest Saturday in the capital Tirana against recent price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine.

Albanians from all around the country first gathered at the main Skanderbeg Square before marching in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office with banners and antigovernment slogans.

Many people took the floor in the fourth day of protest asking the government to tackle a recent significant hike in the price of fuel and other food items.

After fuel prices rose 50% last week, two days ago, Rama’s government imposed price controls on fuel, and has urged Albanians to use their cars less. Fuel suppliers’ profit margins have been frozen in the coming months, while retail prices will be set daily and gas stations that charge more will be closed.

The fuel price hike has had a knock-on effect on food costs in the small Balkan country. Protesters accuse the government of profiting from the higher prices by not reducing taxation. They have urged it to emulate neighboring countries — which have also been hit by global price hikes due to Russia’s war against Ukraine — and cut fuel taxes to cushion the blow to consumers.

