S&P 500   4,530.41
DOW   34,678.35
QQQ   362.54
4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below 
StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally 
S&P 500   4,530.41
DOW   34,678.35
QQQ   362.54
4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below 
StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally 
S&P 500   4,530.41
DOW   34,678.35
QQQ   362.54
4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below 
StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally 
S&P 500   4,530.41
DOW   34,678.35
QQQ   362.54
4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below 
StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally 

Thousands of workers return home as Malaysia fully reopens

Friday, April 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


Travelers walk to check in counter at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, April 1, 2022. Malaysia's international borders open to foreigners on Friday and fully vaccinated travelers do not have to undergo quarantine. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore returned home Friday as Malaysia fully reopened its borders after more than two years of pandemic closure.

Many had lined up at the border since late Thursday and crossed over at midnight on foot or by car and motorcycles. National news agency Bernama said fireworks can be heard in the background along with shouts of “welcome back” as families waited for their loved ones at the Johor Causeway linking the countries.

The Malaysia-Singapore land border, one of the busiest in the world, was partially reopened Nov. 29 but it was limited to only about 1,500 people one-way daily with strict rules. More than 350,000 people crossed the causeway daily before it was shut, mostly Malaysians working in Singapore.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a statement that more than 11,000 travelers passed through the checkpoints early Friday. Malaysian officials estimate some 400,000 people are expected to cross the border within the first week.

With most of its population vaccinated, Malaysia has lifted remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore pre-pandemic life and revive its economy.

New daily cases have hovered around 20,000, driven by the highly contagious omicron strain but less than 1% have been categorized as serious.

There will be no quarantine for fully vaccinated tourists but they need to take a PCR test two days before arrival. At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, staff wearing traditional costumes welcomed visitors. The first regular AirAsia flight from Jakarta in two years was given a water cannon salute upon landing.

The Malaysia-based low-cost carrier, the largest on the continent, said that 12 flights from within Asia arrived at Kuala Lumpur on Friday, marking the revival of its international operations since March 2020.

“Definitely it's starting to feel a little normal again," said Peter Miller, an American expatriate who arrived with his family for work. “Still have to do some testing here and there but ... everyone’s learning how to deal with the new phase of the virus."


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.