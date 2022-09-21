Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dutch king unveils billions in aid amid soaring inflation
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dutch king unveils billions in aid amid soaring inflation
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dutch king unveils billions in aid amid soaring inflation
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dutch king unveils billions in aid amid soaring inflation

Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices

Wed., September 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

Protestors hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in the Belgian capital Brussels for “a national day of action” to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices and draw attention to the sharp hike in the cost of living.

Trade unions and city police said that around 10,000 took part. People from across the country gathered, marching behind banners reading “Life is much too expensive, we want solutions now,” and “Everything is going up except our wages,” or carrying placards marked “Freeze prices, not people.” City traffic and public transportation was disrupted.

A Belgian media poll this week showed that 64% of people questioned are concerned that they might not be able to afford their electricity and gas bills, which have more than doubled over the last year, while 80% of respondents said they are already trying to make energy and water savings.

“When we go grocery shopping, what’s in the cart costs now 20, 30 euros (dollars) more, or even more depending on the shop you go to. We are reaching a point where our wallets can’t keep up,” said Pascal Kraeso, a protester from Brussels.

Last month, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo warned that “the next five to 10 winters will be difficult” because of high electricity and natural gas prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The European Union's 27 member countries have agreed to cut gas usage by 15% on average this winter, and aim in particular to reduce demand during peak hours. EU energy ministers are meeting next week to discuss the crisis.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.