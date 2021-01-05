S&P 500   3,726.86 (+0.71%)
DOW   30,391.60 (+0.55%)
QQQ   311.86 (+0.82%)
AAPL   131.01 (+1.24%)
MSFT   217.90 (+0.10%)
FB   270.97 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   1,740.05 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,218.51 (+1.00%)
TSLA   735.11 (+0.73%)
NVDA   536.19 (+2.22%)
BABA   240.40 (+5.51%)
CGC   27.04 (+3.52%)
GE   10.77 (+2.87%)
MU   77.26 (+4.33%)
AMD   92.77 (+0.51%)
T   29.26 (-0.61%)
NIO   53.20 (-0.54%)
F   8.65 (+1.53%)
ACB   9.70 (+1.89%)
BA   211.63 (+4.40%)
DIS   178.44 (+0.43%)
NFLX   520.80 (-0.39%)
GILD   60.00 (-0.18%)
Tiffany posts holiday sales gain helped by China, online

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany & Co. on Tuesday reported a 2% gain in preliminary holiday sales, helped by strong sales in China and online.

The New York-based jewelry company said its net sales for the Asia-Pacific region rose 20% for the Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared with the same time in 2019. That included a more than 50% surge in business in China. Sales in the Americas fell 5%, while business in Europe dropped 8%, while rising 8% in Japan.

Online sales surged more than 80% for the period.

Tiffany said that worldwide sales at stores opened at least a year rose 4% during the holiday period. By region, Asia Pacific enjoyed a 27% sales increase, while Japan had a 10% gain. Europe posted a 6% drop, while The Americas had a 4% decline.

In late October, Tiffany agreed to be purchased by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier last year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tiffany & Co. (TIF)1.9$131.430.0%1.77%64.43Hold$127.38
