Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser

S&P 500   3,651.63 (+1.84%)
DOW   29,313.71 (+2.05%)
QQQ   271.47 (+1.58%)
AAPL   141.31 (+2.25%)
MSFT   237.19 (+1.84%)
META   136.75 (+0.79%)
GOOGL   98.00 (+2.46%)
AMZN   114.82 (+1.61%)
TSLA   243.12 (-8.34%)
NVDA   125.07 (+3.03%)
NIO   15.56 (-1.33%)
BABA   80.33 (+0.43%)
AMD   65.75 (+3.77%)
T   15.94 (+3.91%)
MU   52.20 (+4.19%)
CGC   2.87 (+5.13%)
F   11.51 (+2.77%)
GE   63.97 (+3.33%)
DIS   96.09 (+1.87%)
AMC   6.82 (-2.15%)
PYPL   86.33 (+0.30%)
PFE   43.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   237.09 (+0.70%)
S&P 500   3,651.63 (+1.84%)
DOW   29,313.71 (+2.05%)
QQQ   271.47 (+1.58%)
AAPL   141.31 (+2.25%)
MSFT   237.19 (+1.84%)
META   136.75 (+0.79%)
GOOGL   98.00 (+2.46%)
AMZN   114.82 (+1.61%)
TSLA   243.12 (-8.34%)
NVDA   125.07 (+3.03%)
NIO   15.56 (-1.33%)
BABA   80.33 (+0.43%)
AMD   65.75 (+3.77%)
T   15.94 (+3.91%)
MU   52.20 (+4.19%)
CGC   2.87 (+5.13%)
F   11.51 (+2.77%)
GE   63.97 (+3.33%)
DIS   96.09 (+1.87%)
AMC   6.82 (-2.15%)
PYPL   86.33 (+0.30%)
PFE   43.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   237.09 (+0.70%)
S&P 500   3,651.63 (+1.84%)
DOW   29,313.71 (+2.05%)
QQQ   271.47 (+1.58%)
AAPL   141.31 (+2.25%)
MSFT   237.19 (+1.84%)
META   136.75 (+0.79%)
GOOGL   98.00 (+2.46%)
AMZN   114.82 (+1.61%)
TSLA   243.12 (-8.34%)
NVDA   125.07 (+3.03%)
NIO   15.56 (-1.33%)
BABA   80.33 (+0.43%)
AMD   65.75 (+3.77%)
T   15.94 (+3.91%)
MU   52.20 (+4.19%)
CGC   2.87 (+5.13%)
F   11.51 (+2.77%)
GE   63.97 (+3.33%)
DIS   96.09 (+1.87%)
AMC   6.82 (-2.15%)
PYPL   86.33 (+0.30%)
PFE   43.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   237.09 (+0.70%)
S&P 500   3,651.63 (+1.84%)
DOW   29,313.71 (+2.05%)
QQQ   271.47 (+1.58%)
AAPL   141.31 (+2.25%)
MSFT   237.19 (+1.84%)
META   136.75 (+0.79%)
GOOGL   98.00 (+2.46%)
AMZN   114.82 (+1.61%)
TSLA   243.12 (-8.34%)
NVDA   125.07 (+3.03%)
NIO   15.56 (-1.33%)
BABA   80.33 (+0.43%)
AMD   65.75 (+3.77%)
T   15.94 (+3.91%)
MU   52.20 (+4.19%)
CGC   2.87 (+5.13%)
F   11.51 (+2.77%)
GE   63.97 (+3.33%)
DIS   96.09 (+1.87%)
AMC   6.82 (-2.15%)
PYPL   86.33 (+0.30%)
PFE   43.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   237.09 (+0.70%)

Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser

Mon., October 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

Tom Barrack, left, arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served a turbulent term as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, is set to testify against the ex-chair of Trump’s inaugural committee.

Tillerson will be called Monday as a government witness at the federal trial of Tom Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidant who’s accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO would be the highest-profile witness so far at the trial, now in its third week in federal court in Brooklyn.

In 2018, Trump dumped Tillerson via Twitter, abruptly ending the service of a Cabinet secretary who had reportedly called the Republican president a “moron” but refused to step down, deepening disarray within the Trump administration.

Trump and Tillerson clashed on several foreign policy issues, including whether the U.S. would stay in the 2015 agreement to restrict Iran’s nuclear efforts, a deal Tillerson favored. Trump announced in 2018 that the U.S. was withdrawing from the agreement.

Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

So far, prosecutors have relied on a trove of emails and other communications they say demonstrate how Barrack’s “unique access” to Trump to manipulate his campaign — and later his administration — to advance the interests of the UAE. The efforts included helping arrange an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2017.

At the same time, UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, the energy-rich Gulf state rewarded him by pouring millions of dollars into his business ventures.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.4385 of 5 stars		$91.17+4.4%3.86%9.97Moderate Buy$96.69
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Exxon Mobil right now?

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.