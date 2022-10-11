Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/10/2022

Several key inflation readings are due out this week including the producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI). Plus, investors will dig into the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve. Another earnings season is creeping up as well with big names like Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) set to report

Today there is no economic activity scheduled.

There are no following public companies slated to release corporate earnings today, October 10:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the NFIB small-business index and the New York Fed's 5-year inflation expectations will be released.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

