S&P 500   3,576.88 (-0.98%)
DOW   29,132.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   262.10 (-1.62%)
AAPL   138.64 (-1.27%)
MSFT   225.39 (-1.68%)
META   127.39 (-4.78%)
GOOGL   97.07 (-0.81%)
AMZN   110.98 (-2.37%)
TSLA   220.09 (-1.29%)
NVDA   113.25 (-2.96%)
NIO   12.74 (-4.07%)
BABA   74.93 (-5.44%)
AMD   56.33 (-2.56%)
T   14.84 (-0.40%)
MU   50.78 (-1.17%)
CGC   2.38 (-1.24%)
F   11.31 (-0.44%)
GE   63.20 (-2.74%)
DIS   92.87 (-2.41%)
AMC   6.14 (-3.31%)
PYPL   80.73 (-4.48%)
PFE   41.62 (-0.31%)
NFLX   217.72 (-5.33%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/11/2022

Tue., October 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the NFIB small-business index and the New York Fed's 5-year inflation expectations will be released.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 11:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ -- $39.02) offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. AZZ will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP -- $161.82) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. PepsiCo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will feature the PPI's final demand reading for September, along with the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest minutes.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

