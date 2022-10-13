Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/13/2022

Today September's consumer price index and core CPI are due out with initial and continuing jobless claims for investors to sift through as well.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 13:

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK -- $531.10) is a publicly owned investment manager. BlackRock will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC -- $39.62) manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. Commercial Metals will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL -- $29.11) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. Delta Air Lines will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ -- $301.76) operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. Domino's Pizza will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST -- $45.67) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. Fastenal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR -- $121.40) provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. Progressive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd. (NYSE:TSM -- $64.11) manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA -- $31.94) operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. Walgreens Boots Alliance will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD -- $31.87) operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. Washington Federal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, things will pick up a bit on when retail sales data, the import price index, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations, and business inventories are released.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .