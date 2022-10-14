Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/14/2022

Today things will pick up a bit on when retail sales data, the import price index, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations, and business inventories are released.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 14:

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C -- $42.95) provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC -- $134.73) provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. First Republic Bank will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM -- $109.37) operates as a financial services company worldwide. JPMorgan Chase will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS -- $79.32) provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Morgan Stanley will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC -- $152.97) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. PNC will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB -- $41.37) provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. U.S. Bancorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH -- $509.91) operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. UnitedHealth will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC -- $42.38) provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, earnings season will be in full swing, with plenty of quarterly reports to keep investors busy. Some of the highlights include American Airlines (AAL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of housing data for investors to unpack next week, which could give some major clues into the real state of the economy. The NAHB home builders' index, building permits and housing starts, and existing home sales data. There will also be a Fed update next week in the form of the central bank's Beige Book.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .