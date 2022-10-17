Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/17/2022

This week earnings season is in full swing, with plenty of quarterly reports to keep investors busy. Some of the highlights include American Airlines (AAL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

There will also be plenty of housing data for investors to unpack this week, which could give some major clues into the real state of the economy. The NAHB home builders' index, building permits and housing starts, and existing home sales data. There will also be a Fed update this week in the form of the central bank's Beige Book.

Today investors will go over the Empire State manufacturing index.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 17:

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC -- $31.70) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Bank of America will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK -- $38.41) provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Bank of New York Mellon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW -- $68.98) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS -- $60.08) is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. Equity Lifestyle Properties will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN -- $19.67) operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Marten Transport will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the industrial production index, the capacity utilization rate, and the NAHB home builders' index will all be due out shortly after the open on Tuesday.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

