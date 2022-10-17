Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/17/2022

S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)
S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)
S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)
S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/17/2022

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week earnings season is in full swing, with plenty of quarterly reports to keep investors busy. Some of the highlights include American Airlines (AAL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ). 

There will also be plenty of housing data for investors to unpack this week, which could give some major clues into the real state of the economy. The NAHB home builders' index, building permits and housing starts, and existing home sales data. There will also be a Fed update this week in the form of the central bank's Beige Book. 

Today investors will go over the Empire State manufacturing index. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 17:

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC -- $31.70) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Bank of America will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK -- $38.41) provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Bank of New York Mellon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW -- $68.98) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS -- $60.08) is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. Equity Lifestyle Properties will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN -- $19.67) operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Marten Transport will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the industrial production index, the capacity utilization rate, and the NAHB home builders' index will all be due out shortly after the open on Tuesday. 

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.