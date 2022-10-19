Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/19/2022

Today will bring building permits and housing starts ahead of the open, with the Federal Reserve's Beige Book due out this afternoon.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 19:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT -- $104.98) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Abbott Laboratories will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY -- $28.71) provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Ally Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML -- $398.99) develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. ASML will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI -- $96.97) manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. Badger Meter will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE:BKR -- $24.18) engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. Baker Hughes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG -- $36.94) operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. Citizens Financial Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA -- $74.34) provides various financial products and services. Comerica will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV -- $478.27) operates as a health benefits company. Elevance Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HCSG -- $13.44) provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. Healthcare Services Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD -- $207.36) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. Lithia Motors will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB -- $189.36) operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. M&T Bank will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX -- $241.16) operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. MarketAxess will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ -- $57.21) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. Nasdaq will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS -- $87.61) provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. Northern Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG -- $128.37) provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. Procter & Gamble will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD -- $105.85) is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. Prologis will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL -- $98.28) produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. Stepan Company will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV -- $166.77) provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. Travelers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF -- $171.95) provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. UniFirst will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:UNF -- $60.19) manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA -- $39.71) produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. Alcoa will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF -- $21.95) is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI -- $133.38) owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Crown Castle will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF -- $27.67) operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. CVB Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX -- $165.94) provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. Equifax will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR -- $45.45) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. First Industrial Realty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:FR -- $122.94) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. International Business Machines will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU -- $68.79) engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. Kaiser Aluminum will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI -- $17.77) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. Kinder Morgan will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX -- $49.95) provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Knight-Swift will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX -- $322.06) designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Lam Research will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR -- $148.85) provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Landstar System will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS -- $35.85) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. Las Vegas Sands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT -- $15.40) provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PacWest Bancorp. (NASDAQ:PACW -- $24.29) operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. PacWest Bancorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG -- $116.74) manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. PPG Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR -- $52.93) owns and operates industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG -- $39.24) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust. SL Green Realty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD -- $81.74) operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. Steel Dynamics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA -- $220.19) designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. Tesla will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI -- $64.73) operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank. Texas Capital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ -- $18.06) operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. Umpqua Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC -- $175.67) develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. WD-40 will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims are due out, accompanied by the release of the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing Index, existing home sales data, and leading economic indicators.

