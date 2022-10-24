Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/24/2022

This final week of October is stuffed to the gills with quarterly reports as the third-quarter earnings season races ahead. Some of the most notable names this week include 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Biogen (BIIB), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Etsy (ETSY), Exon Mobil (XOM), Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mattel (MAT), McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Twitter (TWTR), UPS (UPS), and Visa (V),.

There will be plenty of economic data for investors to digest this week, too. The S&P U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) will be due out. Wall Street can also look forward to the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, trade in goods data, home sales, and a gross domestic product reading on Thursday

Today the Chicago Fed national activity index, the S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, and the S&P U.S. services PMI are due out.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 24:

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH -- $75.70) operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. Bank of Hawaii will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Community Bank System Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI -- $60.94) operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. Community Bank will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM -- $86.98) supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. Dorman Products will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI -- $69.30) operates domestic tank barges in the United States. HNI will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG -- $13.07) operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. Philips will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN -- $31.19) recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. Schnitzer Steel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC -- $7.74) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. AGNC Investment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NASDAQ:ARE -- $132.05) is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Alexandria Real Estate will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO -- $61.53) markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. Brown & Brown will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE -- $27.05) provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Cadence Bank will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS -- $158.34) provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. Cadence Design will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX -- $61.08) provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Calix will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cathay General Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CATY -- $41.61) operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. Cathay will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS -- $9.25) provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Celestica will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE:CR -- $99.45) manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Crane will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI -- $123.59) operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Crown will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS -- $94.68) provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. Discover Financial Services will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM -- $21.93) provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. HealthStream will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL -- $57.17) develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. Hexcel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE -- $13.17) operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. Hope Bancorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX -- $64.73) operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. Independent Bank Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI -- $44.62) designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. Logitech will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP -- $157.14) provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Medpace will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NorthWestern Corp. (NASDAQ:NWE -- $52.18) provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. NorthWestern will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG -- $116.94) manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. Packaging will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH -- $44.29) operates as real estate investment trust owning timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. PotlatchDeltic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM -- $10.58) operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. Qualtrics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC -- $25.85) operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. Range Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD -- $78.15) designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SouthState Corp. (NASDAQ:SSB -- $85.28) operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. SouthState will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Aaron's Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN -- $8.71) provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The Aaron's Company will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI -- $21.91) provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. TrueBlue will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB -- $71.35) operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. W.R. Berkley will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WSFS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WSFS -- $48.88) operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. WSFS Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zions Bancorp N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION -- $47.82) provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Zions Bancorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, the FHFA U.S. home price index, and the consumer confidence index.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

