Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/25/2022

Today will bring the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, the FHFA U.S. home price index, and the consumer confidence index.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, trade in goods data and new home sales are on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 25:

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM -- $118.38) operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. 3M will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM -- $89.28) procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Archer-Daniels-Midland will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC -- $18.18) is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. Ares Capital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI -- $79.67) designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Armstrong World Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB -- $274.62) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Biogen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC -- $75.81) operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Centene will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF -- $15.53) operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Cleveland-Cliffs will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO -- $57.57) manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. Coca-Cola will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW -- $32.33) engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. Corning will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

First Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBP -- $15.95) operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. First Bancorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE -- $86.94) designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. Franklin Electric will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

GATX Corp. (NYSE:GATX -- $95.53) operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. GATX will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE -- $73.36) operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. General Electric will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM -- $35.72) designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. General Motors will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK -- $21.51) provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL -- $34.58) provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. Halliburton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW -- $200.78) manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. Illinois Tool will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:ITW -- $15.05) is a publicly owned investment manager. Invesco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU -- $7.54) provides air passenger transportation services. JetBlue Airways will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB -- $115.86) manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. Kimberly-Clark will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN -- $76.61) operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. Lakeland Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Moody's Corp. (NASDAQ:MCO -- $244.98) operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. Moody's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

MSCI Inc. (NASDAQ:MSCI -- $412.15) provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. MSCI will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS -- $77.71) researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Novartis AG will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR -- $4,047.04) operates as a homebuilder in the United States. NVR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Old National Bancorp. (NASDAQ:ONB -- $18.34) operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. Old National Bancorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR -- $92.02) designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. PACCAR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR -- $40.78) provides various water solutions worldwide. Pentair will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII -- $94.47) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. Polaris will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR -- $43.75) engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. Portland General Electric will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM -- $37.96) engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. PulteGroup will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX -- $89.73) provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. Raytheon Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP -- $91.01) operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. SAP will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST -- $41.62) develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Sensata Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW -- $212.53) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK -- $45.82) provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Shutterstock will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ:SFNC -- $24.20) operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Simmons First National will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC -- $11.63) is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. SITE Centers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI -- $36.05) operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Southside Bancshares will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF -- $33.07) operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. Synchrony Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU -- $56.70) provides risk and information solutions. TransUnion will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN -- $23.43) provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. Trinity Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS -- $15.18) provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. UBS Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UBS -- $167.55) provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. United Parcel Service will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO -- $129.22) manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Valero Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ:XRX -- $15.91) designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. Xerox will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS -- $54.98) operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. Agilysys will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG -- $103.97) engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. Alphabet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP -- $271.65) provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. Ameriprise Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

AVANGRID Inc. (NYSE:AGR -- $39.83) engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. AVANGRID will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA -- $23.54) manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Axalta Coating Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP -- $72.82) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. Boston Properties will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD -- $53.78) operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. Boyd Gaming will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Canadian National Rail Co. (NYSE:CNI -- $113.43) engages in the rail and related transportation business. Canadian National Rail will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ:CHX -- $24.19) provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. ChampionX will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC -- $28.93) provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Chemours will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG -- $1,545.84) owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. Chipotle Mexican Grill will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB -- $203.38) provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Chubb will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP -- $71.39) provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. CoStar Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP -- $144.24) is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. EastGroup will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Encore Wire Corp. (NASDAQ:WIRE -- $135.23) manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Encore Wire will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH -- $253.30) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. Enphase Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC -- $25.65) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. Equity Commonwealth will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR -- $64.15) is committed to creating communities where people thrive. Equity Residential will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV -- $148.58) provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. F5 will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FCF -- $13.94) provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. First Commonwealth will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK -- $42.28) operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. First Interstate BancSystem will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NASDAQ:FE -- $36.88) generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. FirstEnergy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA -- $15.30) engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. Hawaiian Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW -- $26.14) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust. Highwoods Properties will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX -- $0.27) develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. Ideanomics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR -- $28.49) designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. Juniper Networks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC -- $40.92) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. Kilroy Realty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE:LXFR -- $15.94) designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. Luxfer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH -- $128.50) develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. Manhattan Associates will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Matador Resources Co. (NYSE:MTDR -- $66.71) engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. Matador Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT -- $19.68) designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. Mattel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL -- $31.82) provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. MaxLinear will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT -- $247.25) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI -- $15.50) provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. Navient will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR -- $19.38) provides various software and services worldwide. NCR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN -- $18.53) provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. NextGen Healthcare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX -- $11.23) provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. NexTier Oilfield will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST -- $34.99) operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. Renasant will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC -- $14.10) is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust. Retail Opportunity Investments will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKC -- $34.68) designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. Skechers USA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT -- $94.66) provides audio streaming services worldwide. Spotify will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Stride Inc. (NYSE:LRN -- $46.33) provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Stride will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB -- $32.63) provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Tenable will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER -- $77.46) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Teradyne will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN -- $161.65) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. Texas Instruments will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TriNet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TNET -- $74.31) provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. TriNet Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Trustmark Corp. (NASDAQ:TRMK -- $34.30) operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. Trustmark will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UMBF -- $88.68) operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. UMB Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS -- $93.05) owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. Universal Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX -- $27.64) operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. Veritex Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR -- $45.91) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Vicor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V -- $190.71) operates as a payments technology company worldwide. Visa will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC -- $38.15) operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. WesBanco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:WH -- $70.60) operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

