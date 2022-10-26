Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/26/2022

Today trade in goods data and new home sales are on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 26:

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH -- $72.75) designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. Amphenol will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP -- $237.76) provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. Automatic Data will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY -- $177.01) manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. Avery Dennison will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT -- $24.00) operates as a real estate finance company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA -- $146.65) designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. Boeing will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF -- $100.96) operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. BOK Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Boston Scientific Corp. (NASDAQ:BSX -- $41.30) develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. Boston Scientific will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Brinks Co. (NYSE:BCO -- $60.17) provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. Brinks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY -- $72.77) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Bristol-Myers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG -- $91.97) operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. Bunge will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF -- $34.15) engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Chefs' Warehouse will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME -- $175.80) operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. CME Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM -- $12.92) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. Constellium will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CTS Corp. (NYSE:CTS -- $44.00) manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN -- $32.27) provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Driven Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP -- $122.61) produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. Eagle Materials will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR -- $95.27) operates as a investment banking advisory company. Evercore will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV -- $63.91) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Fortive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN -- $84.89) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Garmin will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD -- $245.75) operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. General Dynamics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI -- $162.92) operates in the automotive retail industry. Group 1 Automotive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG -- $37.12) manufactures and sells motorcycles. Harley-Davidson will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES -- $135.75) explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Hess will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT -- $130.64) owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. Hilton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IART -- $44.60) develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. Integra will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV -- $197.65) provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. IQVIA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR -- $49.02) provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. KBR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC -- $37.06) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Kraft Heinz will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Masco Corp. (NASDAQ:MAS -- $48.34) designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Masco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Monro Muffler Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO -- $48.60) provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. Monro Muffler will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP -- $44.65) provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. Mr. Cooper Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU -- $21.06) provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. New Oriental Education & Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:EDU -- $8.95) operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. New York Community will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC -- $215.77) engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. Norfolk Southern will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL -- $274.03) operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. Old Dominion will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:OTIS -- $68.85) manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. Otis Worldwide will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Owens Corning (NYSE:OC -- $89.39) manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Owens Corning will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG -- $103.81) operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. Penske Automotive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP -- $75.24) provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. Popular will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG -- $14.20) operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. PROG Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB -- $74.04) operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL -- $35.94) provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. Rollins will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP -- $378.00) designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. Roper will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES -- $9.23) provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. RPC will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R -- $74.63) operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. Ryder System will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX -- $58.00) provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. Seagate Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN -- $44.94) manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Silgan Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB -- $120.54) provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. Silicon Laboratories will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stifel Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SF -- $54.50) provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. Stifel Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE:TMHC -- $27.03) operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. Taylor Morrison Home will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TDY -- $360.39) provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. Teledyne Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO -- $514.62) offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. Thermo Fisher will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR -- $68.52) designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. Timken will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB -- $21.76) manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Turning Point Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC -- $6.22) operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. United Microelectronics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT -- $14.13) designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Vertiv will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC -- $16.82) designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. Wabash National will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM -- $165.05) provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Waste Management will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING -- $134.85) franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Wingstop will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:AEM -- $43.02) engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. Agnico-Eagle Mines will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI -- $7.75) engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. Alamos will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN -- $217.98) designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. Align Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED -- $101.91) provides healthcare services in the United States. Amedisys will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY -- $17.68) engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. Annaly Capital Management will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM -- $10.24) owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. Antero Midstream will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR -- $35.37) acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. Antero Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL -- $49.22) provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. Arch Capital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ASGN Inc. (NYSE:ASGN -- $95.38) provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. ASGN will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN -- $252.63) provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. Aspen Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT -- $40.37) markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. Avnet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXS -- $52.12) provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. AXIS Capital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE -- $29.01) provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Benchmark Electronics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN -- $91.47) develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT -- $58.91) operates specialty retail stores in the United States. Boot Barn Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI -- $278.37) provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. CACI International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP -- $71.86) owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. Canadian Pacific will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS -- $47.21) engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. Century Communities will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN -- $208.10) operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. Churchill Downs will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX -- $110.22) provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. Comfort Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH -- $2.12) owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. Community Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CONMED Corp. (NYSE:CNMD -- $80.50) develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. CONMED will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB -- $20.00) provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Core Laboratories will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR -- $12.35) operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. Coursera will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR -- $101.55) supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. Digital Realty Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI -- $17.68) operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. Element Solutions will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE:EHC -- $48.98) provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Encompass Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG -- $88.18) provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. Ensign Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EQT Corp. (NASDAQ:EQT -- $39.60) operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. EQT will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Essex Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:ESS -- $236.45) operates as a real estate investment trust. ESS will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NASDAQ:ETD -- $22.39) operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. Ethan Allen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE -- $283.06) provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. Everest Re will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX -- $18.58) provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Flex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ford Motor Co. (NASDAQ:F -- $12.83) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Ford Motor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM -- $26.77) designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. FormFactor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS -- $58.83) provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. Fortune Brands Home & Security will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD -- $100.90) operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. Forward Air will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC -- $9.92) provides air transportation for passengers. Frontier Group Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL -- $114.64) provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. Globe Life will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD -- $34.55) operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. Goosehead Insurance will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG -- $65.07) designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Graco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Impinj Inc. (NYSE:PI -- $88.07) operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH -- $33.96) is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company. Invitation Homes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT -- $96.88) provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. John Bean Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC -- $304.87) designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. KLA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LendingClub Corp. (NYSE:LC -- $11.78) operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. LendingClub will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI -- $60.00) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit Medical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH -- $73.05) designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. Meritage will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META -- $137.51) develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. Meta Platforms will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH -- $34.14) produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. Methanex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:MAA -- $153.95) operates as a real estate investment trust. Mid-America will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH -- $366.25) provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA -- $118.39) develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. MSA Safety will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA -- $290.17) engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. Murphy USA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG -- $91.49) provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. MYR Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR -- $21.77) designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. NETGEAR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII -- $10.68) provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. Oceaneering International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN -- $49.47) manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Olin will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF -- $32.50) engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. OneMain Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY -- $775.73) operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. O'Reilly Automotive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paramount Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PGRE -- $6.73) operates as a real estate investment trust. Paramount Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN -- $14.60) provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. Patterson-UTI will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA -- $33.32) develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Pegasystems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC -- $22.45) engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. Pilgrim's Pride will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS -- $97.05) provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Plexus will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE:QS -- $9.06) focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF -- $104.78) provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Raymond James will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SLM Corp. (NYSE:SLM -- $16.40) originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. SLM will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC -- $48.99) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. SEI Investments will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW -- $376.66) provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. ServiceNow will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP -- $46.40) develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. Simulations Plus will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR -- $35.93) offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. Sleep Number will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Spirit Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE -- $21.02) provides airline services. Spirit Airlines will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE:STC -- $42.93) provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. Stewart Information Services will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA -- $17.03) provides residential energy services in the United States. Sunnova Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI -- $10.68) engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. TechnipFMC will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC -- $26.75) provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. Teladoc will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX -- $13.48) operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tronox will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL -- $346.06) provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. Tyler Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR -- $40.57) operates as a real estate investment trust. UDR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT -- $28.34) develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. Ultra Clean Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI -- $294.94) operates as an equipment rental company. United Rentals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK -- $12.81) operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. Upwork will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



V.F. Corp. (NASDAQ:VFC -- $28.63) engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. V.F. will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI -- $306.76) produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. Valmont will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF -- $105.12) operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. Wolfspeed will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will be busy, with the first estimate for third-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) and final sales to domestic purchasers data due out ahead of the open. Initial and continuing jobless claims, durable goods orders, and core capital equipment orders are also slated for release.

