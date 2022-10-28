Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/28/2022

Today another deluge of economic data will be out including the employment cost index, the PCE price index, the core PCE price index, real disposable income and real consumer spending data, and the pending home sales index. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and 5-year inflation expectations are due out today as well.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 28:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV -- $153.50) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. AbbVie will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB -- $35.51) is a publicly owned investment manager. AllianceBernstein will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Aon plc (NYSE:AON -- $282.32) provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. Aon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR -- $20.54) provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Avantor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN -- $22.55) owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Bloomin' Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH -- $103.61) provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. Booz Allen Hamilton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI -- $73.56) designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. Carter's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS -- $204.16) manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. Chart Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR -- $355.26) operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. Charter Communications will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX -- $177.90) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. Chevron will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD -- $76.51) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Church & Dwight will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL -- $73.23) manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. Colgate-Palmolive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Criteo S.A. (NYSE:CRTO -- $25.08) provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Criteo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA -- $96.75) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. DaVita will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE:DTM -- $56.97) provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. DT Midstream will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM -- $107.55) explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Exxon Mobil will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB -- $25.80) operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. First Hawaiian will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS -- $38.47) operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. Fortis will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX -- $25.63) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. Gentex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW -- $537.67) distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Grainger will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO -- $49.80) engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Imperial Oil will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS -- $47.85) engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. JinkoSolar will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB -- $82.51) operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. LyondellBasell will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL -- $15.67) designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Newell Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK -- $9.34) provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Newmark Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE -- $75.47) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. NextEra Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP -- $74.27) acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. NextEra Energy Partners will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT -- $34.25) designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. nVent Electric will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Piper Sandler Co. (NYSE:PIPR -- $122.44) operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. Piper Sandler will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS -- $20.95) operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Provident Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY -- $41.58) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Sanofi will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP -- $37.02) manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. Standard Motor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA -- $14.05) produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. U.S. Silica will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF -- $5.35) operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. WisdomTree will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, Wall Street will be in the thick of things, with names like Airbnb (ABNB), Barrick (GOLD), Clorox (CLX), Crocs (CROX), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), Dropbox (DBX), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Hershey Foods (HSY), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Kellogg (K), PayPal (PYPL), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), Sunrun (RUN), Wayfair (W), YUM! Brands (YUM), and Zillow (ZG) set to report.

The S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the ISM manufacturing index are due out early in the week, giving traders another look into the health of the U.S. economy. There's plenty of employment data due out, too, including the ADP employment report, jobs openings, and nonfarm payrolls. There will be a big Fed update on Wednesday, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) making their latest announcement.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

