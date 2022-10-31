Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/31/2022

Names like Airbnb (ABNB), Barrick (GOLD), Clorox (CLX), Crocs (CROX), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), Dropbox (DBX), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Hershey Foods (HSY), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Kellogg (K), PayPal (PYPL), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), Sunrun (RUN), Wayfair (W), YUM! Brands (YUM), and Zillow (ZG) set to report earnings this week.

The S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the ISM manufacturing index are due out early this week, giving traders another look into the health of the U.S. economy. There's plenty of employment data due out, too, including the ADP employment report, jobs openings, and nonfarm payrolls. There will be a big Fed update on Wednesday, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) making their latest announcement.

Today the Chicago purchasing manager's index is due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 31:

CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA -- $42.14) provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. CNA Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN -- $125.31) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Global Payments will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM -- $36.17) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. Howmet Aerospace will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP -- $107.14) provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses.. Insperity will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD -- $10.36) designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. JELD-WEN will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON -- $67.48) provides intelligent sensing and power solutions worldwide. ON Semiconductor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG -- $57.43) operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Public Service will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA -- $192.21) operates as a transportation company in North America. Saia will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO -- $50.67) provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. XPO Logistics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC -- $83.05) provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. Acadia Healthcare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ADUS -- $105.27) provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. Addus HomeCare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL -- $64.79) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK -- $145.94) provides water and wastewater services in the United States. American Water Works will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR -- $20.80) provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. Amkor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET -- $121.47) develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Arista Networks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR -- $243.34) provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. Avis Budget will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX -- $71.90) engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. Axonics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NYSE:NTB -- $34.35) provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE:BCC -- $67.90) manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE -- $461.93) provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. Chemed will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF -- $102.49) provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. Cincinnati Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI -- $69.91) focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Civitas Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO -- $22.02) develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. CNO Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW -- $34.20) operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. Douglas Dynamics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS -- $28.68) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Flowserve will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT -- $12.52) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. Goodyear will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT -- $15.65) provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Harmonic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF -- $49.20) provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Heartland Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF -- $21.51) offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. Herbalife Nutrition will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX -- $66.93) develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Hologic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX -- $13.53) operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. IMAX will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT -- $26.33) engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. Kennametal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC -- $63.40) provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. Kforce will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC -- $51.13) develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Lattice Semiconductor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG -- $33.42) designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. Leggett & Platt will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:VAC -- $147.01) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Marriott Vacations will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI -- $151.66) offers various semiconductor products. NXP Semiconductors will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS -- $77.20) operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. ONE Gas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Otter Tail Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTR -- $68.70) engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. Otter Tail will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT -- $64.20) owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. PriceSmart will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS -- $30.04) provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. Rambus will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Regal Rexnord Corp. (NYSE:RRX -- $133.82) designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. Regal Rexnord will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP -- $88.90) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Ryman Hospitality will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC -- $270.01) is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. SBA Communications will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON -- $64.86) manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Sonoco Products will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK -- $229.23) operates as a medical technology company. Stryker will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX -- $49.34) manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. Trex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS -- $27.00) provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Varonis Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO -- $23.80) operates as a real estate investment trust. Vornado Realty Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB -- $32.67) operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. Williams will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring the S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, jobs openings and quits, construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

