Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/5/2022

Today the ADP employment report is due out along with international trade balance data, the pending home sales index, S&P services PMI, and the ISM services index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 5:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE -- $102.58) provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Helen of Troy will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW -- $78.85) produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. Lamb Weston will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM -- $89.87) manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. RPM will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP -- $18.73) provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Resources Connection will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is all that is scheduled.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

