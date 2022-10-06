S&P 500   3,783.28
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/6/2022

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Yesterday marked a major move by OPEC that will have a worldwide impact. OPEC and its allies (including Russia) decided to curb daily oil productions by 2M barrels, marketing the single largest cut since 2020. OPEC did slash production during the COVID-19 lockdowns but is now confident to raise oil prices now that the lockdowns are over (and because higher prices = higher profits).

Today the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is all that is scheduled.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 6:

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO -- $21.55) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. AngioDynamics will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG -- $33.80) operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. Conagra will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ -- $235.95) produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC -- $73.31) markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. McCormick will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD -- $12.48) develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. Accolade will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 after the close today.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI -- $16.58) operates as an apparel company. Levi Strauss will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, nonfarm payrolls data, consumer credit and unemployment data are slated for release. 

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

