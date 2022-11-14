Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/14/2022

Earnings season shows no signs of slowing down and the economic data slate is jam packed this week. Most notably, a flurry of retail earnings will hold investors' attention. Companies are set to report include Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Applied Material (AMAT), Aramark (ARMK), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Buckle (BKE), Cisco (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW), Macy's (M), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Ross Stores (ROST), Target (TGT), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walmart (WMT), and Weber (WEBR). The data slate, meanwhile, features tons of employment, inflation, and housing data.

Today the New York Federal Reserve's one- and five-year inflation expectations are due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 14:

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS -- $16.01) provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. 908 Devices will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Aecom (NASDAQ:ACM -- $77.65) provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Aecom will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU -- $25.46) provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. Clear Secure will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN -- $0.92) researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. Compugen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE -- $24.59) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. KnowBe4 will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE -- $18.97) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. KnowBe4 will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY -- $95.19) develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Monday.com will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY -- $2.45) provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. Oatly Group AB will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS -- $8.53) operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Thoughtworks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM -- $41.53) manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. Tower Semiconductor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN -- $67.41) operates as a food company worldwide. Tyson Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR -- $7.02) manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Weber will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA -- $49.00) provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Azenta will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO -- $22.89) operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. DLocal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY -- $3.21) designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Holley will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF -- $140.63) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. J&J Snack Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS -- $22.80) provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. Shoals Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Valvoline Inc. (NASDAQ:VVV -- $32.13) manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. Valvoline will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will feature the producer price index (PPI) final demand, and the Empire state manufacturing index.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

