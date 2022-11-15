Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/15/2022

Today will feature the producer price index (PPI) final demand, and the Empire state manufacturing index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 15:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK -- $38.86) provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. Aramark will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY -- $51.04) manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Berry Global will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA -- $69.62) provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. Endava will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR -- $29.60) manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. Energizer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA -- $38.99) provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. Evoqua Water will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDS -- $13.55) develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. GDS Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD -- $306.92) operates as a home improvement retailer. Home Depot will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA -- $2.30) operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. HUYA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE -- $14.00) engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. KE Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT -- $14.17) operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. Krispy Kreme will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sea Limited (NYSE:SE -- $45.80) engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. Sea Limited will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME -- $4.45) operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Tencent Music will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME -- $7.72) provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. WalkMe will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT -- $138.39) engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. Walmart will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP -- $183.78) provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Varex Imaging Corp. (NASDAQ:VREX -- $22.06) designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. Varex Imaging will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the import price index, and the NAHB home builders' index are due out. In addition, retail sales, industrial productions, capacity utilization rate, and business inventories are all on tap.





Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

