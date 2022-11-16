Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/16/2022

Today the import price index, and the NAHB home builders' index are due out. In addition, retail sales, industrial productions, capacity utilization rate, and business inventories are all on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 16:

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI -- $16.28) provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Bilibili will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW -- $208.84) operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. Lowe's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU -- $208.84) owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. Manchester United will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



On Holding AG (NYSE:MANU -- $20.16) develops and distributes sports products worldwide. On will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT -- $178.98) operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. Target will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX -- $75.12) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. TJX will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI -- $33.92) operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. Bath & Body Works will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO -- $44.90) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Cisco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Copa Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CSCO -- $74.52) provides airline passenger and cargo services. Copa Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT -- $62.06) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE -- $25.98) provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Global-E Online will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP -- $52.93) provides drilling services and solutions for exploration and production companies. Helmerich & Payne will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI -- $45.35) operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. Hillenbrand will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NYSE:HI -- $47.82) designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. Kulicke & Soffa will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA -- $166.66) provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. NVIDIA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO -- $17.80) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sonos will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO -- $44.44) operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. Victoria's Secret will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM -- $135.36) operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. Williams-Sonoma will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled, in addition to building permits, housing starts, and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index.

