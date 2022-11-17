Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/17/2022

Today initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled, in addition to building permits, housing starts, and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 17:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA -- $78.16) provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Alibaba will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU -- $94.75) offers internet search services in China. Baidu will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ -- $78.36) operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. BJ's Wholesale Club will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC -- $48.14) manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. Brady will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV -- $8.98) provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. BrightView will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT -- $24.67) develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. Camtek will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT -- $4.91) develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Cellebrite DI will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE -- $9.15) engages in sourcing, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables worldwide. Dole will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Griffon Corp. (NYSE:GFF -- $33.61) provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Griffon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS -- $29.80) operates as a retail company in the United States. Kohl's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M -- $19.71) operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Macy's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES -- $71.33) provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. NetEase will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR -- $44.82) provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. New Jersey Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE -- $36.13) operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Children's Place will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS -- $8.89) operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. Vipshop will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Weibo Corp. (NASDAQ:WB -- $14.81) operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. Weibo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT -- $104.22) engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. Applied Materials will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BellRing Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBR -- $24.95) provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. BellRing Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Caleres Inc. (NASDAQ:CAL -- $26.29) engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. Caleres will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB -- $70.12) creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. Dolby Laboratories will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE -- $88.80) produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. ESCO Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE:FTCH -- $9.31) provides an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Farfetch will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS -- $12.04) operates as an apparel retail company. Gap will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB -- $188.29) operates as a technology services company worldwide. Globant will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS -- $166.57) provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Keysight will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW -- $159.09) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Palo Alto Networks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST -- $89.57) operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. Post will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST -- $96.50) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Ross Stores will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE -- $10.47) provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. StoneCo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI -- $36.93) distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. UGI will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD -- $97.97) designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Woodward will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, existing home sales data and leading economic indicators will be reported on Friday.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .