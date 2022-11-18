Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/18/2022

Today existing home sales data and leading economic indicators will be reported.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 18:

Atkore International Inc. (NYSE:ATKR -- $100.62) manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. Atkore will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE -- $39.68) operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. Buckle will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL -- $33.00) operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. Foot Locker will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD -- $57.52) provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. JD.com will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Spectrum Brands Ltd. (NYSE:SPB -- $49.71) is a consumer products and home essentials company. Spectrum Brands will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Twist Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:TWST -- $25.40) manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. Twist Bioscience will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, the week will be relatively quiet, with most of the economic data released on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, before Wall Street closes on Thursday and comes back on Friday for a half session.

A host of retail earnings will be released ahead of the holiday as well. Specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), Best Buy (BBY), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deere (DE), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLTR), HP (HPQ), Nordstrom (JWN), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will report.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

