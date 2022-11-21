Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/21/2022

This holiday-shortened week will be relatively quiet, with most of the economic data released on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, before Wall Street closes on Thursday and comes back on Friday for a half session.

A host of retail earnings will be released ahead of the holiday as well. Specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), Best Buy (BBY), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deere (DE), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLTR), HP (HPQ), Nordstrom (JWN), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will report.

Today the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index is due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 21:

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM -- $146.14) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. J.M. Smucker will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:SJM -- $126.04) provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. Jacobs Solutions will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A -- $146.19) provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Agilent will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL -- $42.04) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Dell will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS -- $61.30) provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. MAXIMUS will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN -- $26.04) engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. Urban Outfitters will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM -- $81.64) provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Zoom Video will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, there is not any relevant economic data due out on Tuesday.

**Please note the following scheduled trading hours surrounding Thanksgiving Day in the United States: The U.S. markets will be closed for a full day on Thursday, November 24, and the U.S. stock market will be open for a half day (9:30 a.m. ET through 1:00 p.m. ET) on Friday, November 25. Trading will resume normal hours next week**

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .