Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/22/2022

Today there is not any relevant economic data due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 22:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF -- $18.63) operates as a specialty retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO -- $13.00) operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. American Eagle will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD -- $54.35) manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. American Woodmark will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI -- $159.24) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. Analog Devices will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY -- $70.83) retails technology products in the United States and Canada. Best Buy will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL -- $157.64) operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. Burlington Stores will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ -- $36.61) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. Canadian Solar will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD -- $32.52) engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Construction Partners will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL -- $116.52) develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Cracker Barrel will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS -- $106.94) operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. Dick's Sporting Goods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR -- $165.24) operates discount variety retail stores. Dollar Tree will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK -- $84.95) operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. Jack In The Box will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT -- $82.29) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Medtronic will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR -- $72.45) engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. Spire will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Super Group Ltd. (NYSE:SGHC -- $3.59) operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. Super Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG -- $26.98) operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. Warner Music Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK -- $206.50) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. Autodesk will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ -- $29.16) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. HP will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN -- $21.27) provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. Nordstrom will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG -- $30.45) provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Pure Storage will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW -- $116.77) provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. VMware will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its meeting minutes. Both the S&P U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) are on tap, as well as the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations. Initial and continuing jobless claims, core capital equipment orders, durable goods orders, and new home sales are also expected.

**Please note the following scheduled trading hours surrounding Thanksgiving Day in the United States: The U.S. markets will be closed for a full day on Thursday, November 24, and the U.S. stock market will be open for a half day (9:30 a.m. ET through 1:00 p.m. ET) on Friday, November 25. Trading will resume normal hours next week**

