Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/28/2022

As Wall Street returns from last week's holiday-shortened week, there will be more than enough economic data to go over. Inflation data will come in, with the purchasing managers' (PMI) index, personal consumer expenditures (PCE), and gross domestic product (GDP) on tap. That data, in conjunction with the deluge of employment data, should give investors an even better idea of the state of the economy.

The earnings docket, meanwhile, features notable names. Among the names set to report are Big Lots (BIG), ChargePoint (CHPT), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dollar General (DG), Five Below (FIVE), Kroger (KR), Okta (OKTA), Pure Storage (PSTG), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Workday (WDAY), and Zscaler (ZS).

Today will feature no relevant economic data on the schedule.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 28:

The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK -- $18.57) engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. AZEK will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will feature the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price, the FHFA U.S. home price, and the consumer confidence indexes.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

