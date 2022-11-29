Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/29/2022

Today will feature the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price, the FHFA U.S. home price, and the consumer confidence indexes.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 29:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS-- $52.87) provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. Bank of Nova Scotia will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN-- $4.17) provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. Baozun will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI-- $12.59) provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Bilibili will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC-- $15.36) provides AI powered virtual assistants for the mobility/transportation market worldwide. Cerence will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB-- $67.60) engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Hibbett will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR-- $27.17) operates as a connectivity company in North America. Shaw Communications will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP-- $40.47) produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Compass Minerals will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD-- $139.45) provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. CrowdStrike will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE-- $15.55) provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU-- $385.64) provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Intuit will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP-- $72.57) provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. NetApp will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY-- $145.25) provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Workday will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will see an ADP employment report, real GDP and real domestic final sales revisions, and real gross domestic income. Additionally, the Chicago PMI is slated for release, alongside the pending home sales index, and job openings and quits. Finally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution, followed by an update to the Beige Book.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

