Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/30/2022

Today will see an ADP employment report, real GDP and real domestic final sales revisions, and real gross domestic income. Additionally, the Chicago PMI is slated for release, alongside the pending home sales index, and job openings and quits. Finally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution, followed by an update to the Beige Book.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 30:

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI -- $59.15) manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. Donaldson will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO -- $12.94) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. Frontline will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL -- $48.19) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. Hormel Foods will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE -- $15.11) engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. KE Holdings will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Leslie's Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL -- $15.06) operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. Leslie's will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF -- $9.49) focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. Petco Health and Wellness will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY -- $98.41) operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. Royal Bank of Canada will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ship Finance International Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL -- $9.74) engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. Ship Finance International will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN -- $34.88) owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. Titan Machinery will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX -- $27.23) provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. Box will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO -- $13.89) provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Credo Technology Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC -- $59.01) delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. Elastic will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE -- $157.00) operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. Five Below will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB -- $26.61) manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. La-Z-Boy will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO -- $24.97) provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. nCinoy will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX -- $27.14) provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Nutanix will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA -- $51.25) provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. Okta will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG -- $29.46) provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Pure Storage will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH -- $64.88) operates as an apparel company worldwide. PVH will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM -- $151.68) provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Salesforce will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC -- $29.31) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Semtech will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Snowflake Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOW -- $136.56) provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. Snowflake will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK -- $75.89) provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. Splunk will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK -- $323.66) provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. Synopsys will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO -- $45.48) operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. Victoria's Secret will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT -- $5.26) organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. Yext will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims will be released. A deluge of inflation data is also on tap in the form of PCE updates. Investors will also pore over the final S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, as well as real disposable income, real consumer spending, construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

The housing market is one of the most cyclical sectors for investors to navigate. During bull markets, you can metaphorically put on a blindfold, throw a dart at a listing of stock tickers, and make a profit. And as you know the housing market is one of the first sectors to recover in a bull market.

The opposite is true as well. The housing market is one of the first sectors to signal economic pain is on the horizon. Just in the past 30 years, you can see the correlation between the housing market and the broader market.

But there's always money to be made in the market, if you know where to look. There are several companies that investors can look to during a housing downturn. That's the focus of this special presentation. These companies give investors reasons beyond home building or home buying to own their stock. These may not be robust growth stocks, but during a housing downturn, you'll take a little growth over a loss any day.

View the Stocks Here .