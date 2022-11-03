Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/3/2022

Today will be even more packed with economic indicators, including weekly jobless claims, the foreign trade deficit, productivity data, and unit labor costs.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 3:

1-800-FLOWERS Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS -- $6.99) provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. 1-800-FLOWERS will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Acushnet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF -- $44.62) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. Acushnet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

ADT Inc. (NASDAQ:ADT -- $8.25) provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. ADT will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS -- $113.45) designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Advanced Drainage Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER -- $51.56) engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. AerCap will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO -- $27.82) engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. Agios Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Air Products Inc. (NYSE:APD -- $245.17) provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. Air Products will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT -- $7.79) operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Alight will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC -- $154.81) sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. AmerisourceBergen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

APi Group Corp. (NYSE:APG -- $15.77) provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. APi Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Aptiv plc (NYSE:APTV -- $88.00) designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. Aptiv will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW -- $100.29) provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Arrow Electronics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW -- $100.90) provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. Atlas Air Worldwide will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM -- $28.76) operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. Autohome will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL -- $47.85) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Ball will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Bally's Corp. (NYSE:BALY -- $20.89) engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. Bally's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD -- $14.34) engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. Barrick will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC -- $6.53) develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Bausch Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE -- $45.04) provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. BCE will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI -- $60.77) provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. Black Knight will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR -- $61.08) develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. Bruker will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC -- $44.23) operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. California Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII -- $14.92) develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. Cardiovascular Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS -- $12.88) operates as a digital marketplace and provides solutions for the automotive industry. Cars.com will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG -- $178.62) engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. Cheniere Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM -- $6.50) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. Chimera Investment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IMOS -- $19.87) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. ChipMOS Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cigna Corp. (NASDAQ:CI -- $320.86) provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Cigna will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI -- $52.73) provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. Cogent Communications will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM -- $12.87) provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. Commscope will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

ConocoPhillips (NASDAQ:COP -- $126.51) produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. ConocoPhillips will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX -- $67.05) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. Crocs will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI -- $241.25) designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. Cummins will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR -- $135.56) develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. CyberArk will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG -- $74.48) provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Datadog will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH -- $16.64) develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX -- $17.63) provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. Deluxe will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DEN -- $89.71) focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Deluxe will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:DSEY -- $4.80) provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. Diversey Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB -- $12.40) provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. Dun & Bradstreet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT -- $18.97) provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. EngageSmart will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM -- $326.92) provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. EPAM Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC -- $38.04) engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. Exelon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS -- $46.33) designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Federal Signal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS -- $79.47) provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. Fidelity National Information will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS -- $33.98) provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Focus Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR -- $20.68) provides home service plans in the United States. Frontdoor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK -- $49.03) manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. Gibraltar Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL -- $29.31) manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Gildan Activewear will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO -- $14.79) provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. Gogo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN -- $14.22) owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray Television will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE -- $27.66) produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. Green Plains will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN -- $7.45) provides hardware-related products and related merchandising services in North America. Hillman Solutions will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Huntington Ingalls Industris Inc. (NYSE:HII -- $253.78) engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. Huntington Ingalls will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE:H -- $91.97) operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. Hyatt Hotels will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

IdaCorp Inc. (NYSE:IDA -- $102.06) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. IdaCorp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR -- $87.68) produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. Ingredion will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT -- $93.90) provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Insight Enterprises will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP -- $79.08) engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. Installed Building Products will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA -- $51.10) focuses on the development of therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE -- 92.63) operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. Intercontinental Exchange will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC -- 47.30) designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. InterDigital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI -- 45.83) develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. Intra-Cellular Therapies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM -- 49.18) is the global leader for storage and information management services. Iron Mountain will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD -- 10.96) focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI -- 46.50) provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. Itron will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT -- 74.47) manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. ITT will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE -- 22.84) discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). IVERIC bio will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI -- 57.11) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Johnson Controls will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K -- 75.82) manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. Kellogg will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB -- 34.26) designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. Kontoor Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR -- 28.75) focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. Kymera Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC -- 176.44) engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. Lancaster Colony will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH -- 68.89) develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. Lantheus Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE -- 22.52) operates online consumer platform in the United States. LendingTree will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP -- 9.59) operates as a real estate investment trust. LXP Industrial Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC -- 11.39) operates as a real estate investment trust. Macerich will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI -- 57.46) designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. MACOM Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Marriott Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR -- 152.99) operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. Marriott will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU -- 28.01) engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. MDU Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA -- 9.72) operates as a real estate investment trust. MFA Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI -- 104.92) produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. MGP Ingredients will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA -- 148.62) discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Moderna will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV -- 88.02) provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. ModivCare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR -- 48.41) operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Murphy Oil will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA -- 3.30) operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. Nikola will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Nova Measuring Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI -- 73.17) designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Nova Measuring will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE -- 36.42) operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. OGE Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN -- 25.93) develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Organon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX -- 50.98) provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. Pacira BioSciences will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA -- 73.51) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. Papa John's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH -- 283.55) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. Parker-Hannifin will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU -- 23.22) engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. Peabody Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE:MD -- 18.63) provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. Pediatrix Medical Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON -- 8.63) operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. Peloton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN -- 32.83) provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. PENN Entertainment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC -- 14.74) operates as a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW -- 67.29) provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Pinnacle West will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO -- 21.10) owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. Portillo's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH -- 54.28) develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. Prestige Consumer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR -- 136.78) provides specialty contracting services worldwide. Quanta Services will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN -- 740.48) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX -- 24.24) provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. REGENXBIO will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR -- 58.13) operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. Restaurant Brands International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL -- 49.66) operates as a cruise company worldwide. Royal Caribbean will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sapiens International Corp. N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS -- 18.77) provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. Sapiens International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE -- 150.54) operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. Sempra will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK -- 51.93) owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shake Shack will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE:SWI -- 8.70) provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. SolarWinds will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR -- 23.62) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. Spirit Aerosystems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL -- 42.44) provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Stericycle will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR -- 31.63) is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. STORE Capital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA -- 67.34) provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. Strategic Education will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK -- 33.16) provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. Teekay Tankers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX -- 25.04) designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. Tempur Sealy International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX -- 27.63) manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. Ternium S.A. will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA -- 8.76) develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Teva Pharmaceutical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY -- 20.25) provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). Thryv will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT -- 7.17) operates as a real estate investment trust. Uniti Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT -- 22.17) provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Virtu Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Vontier Corp. (NYSE:VNT -- 18.86) engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. Vontier will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W -- 35.60) engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. Wayfair will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC -- 137.28) provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Wesco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK -- 96.07) manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. Westlake will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW -- 13.39) provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. WideOpenWest will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS -- 147.36) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. Zoetis will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ADPT -- 7.85) develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE -- 41.29) provides workforce solutions worldwide. Adtalem Global Education will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES -- 25.83) operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. AES will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL -- 32.67) engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. Air Lease will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG -- 28.08) provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. Air Transport Services Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT -- 14.19) offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. Alkami Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX -- 14.26) provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Allscripts Healthcare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:AOSL -- 32.05) designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR -- 47.06) provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. Altair Engineering will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE -- 81.17) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. Ameren will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH -- 31.57) operates as a real estate investment trust. American Homes 4 Rent will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD -- 24.18) operates as a real estate investment trust. Americold Realty Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN -- 269.01) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. Amgen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NASDAQ:AMN -- 121.79) provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. AMN Healthcare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Appian Corp. (NASDAQ:APPN -- 47.48) provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. Appian will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ:TEAM -- 172.40) designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Atlassian will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB -- 171.18) operates as a real estate investment trust. AvalonBay will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC -- 13.63) operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. BigCommerce will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL -- 116.52) provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. Bill.com will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL -- 51.50) provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. BlackLine will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ -- 54.64) creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. Block will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE -- 17.33) designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. Bloom Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL -- 30.30) owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. Brigham Minerals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cable ONE Inc. (NYSE:CABO -- 813.54) provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. Cable ONE will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:CMBM -- 19.00) provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Cambium Networks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA -- 19.19) discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. CareDx will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Carvana Co. (NASDAQ:CVNA -- 13.47) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Celanese Corp. (NASDAQ:CE -- 94.00) manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. Celanese will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Chuy's Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY -- 28.50) owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. Chuy's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET -- 49.94) operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. Cloudflare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS -- 5.75) discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. Codexis will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX -- 42.73) provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Cognex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN -- 60.71) provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. Coinbase Global will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL -- 17.63) develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Collegium Pharmaceutical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI -- 21.22) is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. Compass Diversified will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Con Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED -- 88.21) engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. Con Edison will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT -- 28.84) discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. Corcept Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR -- 12.67) designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Corsair Gaming will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA -- 66.91) operates in the agriculture business. Corteva will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA -- 30.68) engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Coterra Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX -- 27.20) provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cryoport will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK -- 10.85) provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Cushman & Wakefield will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR -- 44.69) researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. Cutera will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK -- 41.87) focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. Cytokinetics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH -- 14.56) provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Definitive Healthcare will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH -- 8.76) operates as a real estate investment trust. Diamondrock Hospitality will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM -- 20.91) provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. DMC Global will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH -- 45.12) operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. DoorDash will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG -- 4.53) engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. Douglas Elliman will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX -- 20.68) provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Dropbox will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC -- 28.16) provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. DXC Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO -- 9.85) develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. El Pollo Loco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NVST -- 33.47) engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. Envista will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG -- 135.59) explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. EOG Resources will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS -- 33.01) provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact Sciences will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE -- 90.34) operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. Expedia Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE -- 20.04) develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Fate Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Floor & Décor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FND -- 65.57) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. Floor & Décor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF -- 78.98) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. Fox Factory Holding will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG -- 29.17) owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. Franchise Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO -- 19.39) designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Funko will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY -- 73.67) engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. GoDaddy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO -- 5.22) develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. GoPro will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN -- 12.82) provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. Grid Dynamics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH -- 45.78) provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Guardant Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HRT -- 12.86) provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. HireRight Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN -- 39.51) operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. Horace Mann will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI -- 117.88) provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. ICF International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN -- 210.98) provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Illumina will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD -- 261.70) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Insulet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA -- 8.90) focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS -- 10.78) operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. Kratos Defense & Security will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI -- 63.65) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. Laredo Petroleum will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A -- 7.98) engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Lions Gate Entertainment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV -- 76.78) operates as a live entertainment company. Live Nation will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ -- 76.20) provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. MasTec will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR -- 20.94) provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. Maxar Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX -- 11.06) operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. MediaAlpha will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED -- 111.17) manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. Medifast will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI -- 851.28) operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. MercadoLibre will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD -- 1,238.81) engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. Mettler-Toledo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP -- 60.64) develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV -- 7.46) provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. Momentive Global will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST -- 91.71) engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. Monster Beverage will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI -- 239.90) provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Motorola Solutions will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP -- 28.98) owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. MP Materials will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG -- 66.32) operates as a diversified energy company. National Fuel Gas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR -- 3.64) focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. Nektar Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR -- 10.64) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. nLIGHT will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS -- 5.96) develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. Noodles & Company will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Open Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO -- 6.85) provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. Open Lending will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX -- 28.45) operates as a real estate investment trust. Open Text will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN -- 2.29) operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Opendoor Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Orion Engineered Carbons C.A. (NASDAQ:OEC -- 15.73) manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. Orion Engineered Carbons will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Paylocity Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY -- 210.57) provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. Paylocity will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL -- 79.45) operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. PayPal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN -- 157.38) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. Penumbra will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO -- 29.36) operates as a real estate investment trust. Phillips Edison & Company will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA -- 5.99) owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA -- 32.04) engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. PRA Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY -- 40.24) specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Progyny will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Pulmonx Corp. (NASDAQ:LUNG -- 13.64) provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR -- 154.57) develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Quaker Chemical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST -- 11.35) provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. QuinStreet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:REG -- 60.51) is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Regency Centers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA -- 143.44) engages in reinsurance business. Reinsurance Group of America will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT -- 6.61) engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO -- 4.26) focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. Sangamo Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Schrödinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR -- 24.50) provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. Schrödinger will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SEM -- 24.68) operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. Select Medical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS -- 83.39) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Skyworks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SM Energy Co. (NASDAQ:SM -- 44.18) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. SM Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT -- 47.03) designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sprout Social will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SPX Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT -- 63.16) supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. SPX Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI -- 97.55) manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. Standex International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX -- 84.58) operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. Starbucks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Stem Inc. (NYSE:STEM -- 11.72) operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. Stem will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP -- 29.28) is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. StepStone Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA -- 86.16) develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. Synaptics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE:TMST -- 16.54) manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. TimkenSteel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG -- 17.82) designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. Topgolf Callaway Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC -- 9.69) manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). TPI Composites will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP -- 44.50) provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. Trupanion will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO -- 67.39) provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Twilio will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ:OLED -- 94.25) engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Universal Display will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD -- 7.52) provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Upland Software will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

United States Cellular Corp. (NYSE:USM -- 31.16) provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. United States Cellular will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR -- 37.37) operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Ventas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VIAV -- 14.59) provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Ventas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR -- 22.32) develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir Biotechnology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE -- 4.53) focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. Virgin Galactic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD -- 12.68) provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Warner Bros. Discovery will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM -- 31.34) sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. Wheaton Precious Metals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW -- 4.55) provides weight management products and services worldwide. WW will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP -- 36.80) operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. Yelp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.





Looking ahead to tomorrow, the week will wrap up with nonfarm payrolls data, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the labor-force participation rate for ages 25 to 54.

