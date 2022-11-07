Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/7/2022

This week economic data and earnings could indicate Wall Street's ability to follow up a fantastic October rally. Earnings season continues on in full force, as a deluge of companies are set to report. Some of the biggest are Activision Blizzard (ATVI), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), Coty (COTY) Five9 (FIVN), Groupon (GRPN), Hanesbrands (HBI), Mosaic (MOS), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Toast (TOST), Walt Disney (DIS), Wendy's (WEN), Vizio (VZIO), and Yeti (YETI).

The data slate is less packed this week, but investors still have a bevy of employment data to pore over. In addition, a host of midweek consumer price index (CPI) updates are due out, alongside an year-over-year comparison of the federal budget.

Today a consumer credit level change is due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 7:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG -- $123.91) operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. Affiliated Managers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP -- $5.37) engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Ballard Power will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX -- $154.31) develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. BioNTech will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD -- $53.10) manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Cactus will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH -- $128.37) operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. Choice Hotels will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON -- $3.08) operates as a cannabinoid company. Cronos Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK -- $31.25) engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. Delek US will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG -- $44.21) operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. Essential Utilities will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV -- $126.95) operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Franco-Nevada will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE:HAE -- $80.66) provides medical products and solutions. Haemonetics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE:HAE -- $56.90) develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Helios Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE:DINO -- $63.09) operates as an independent energy company. HF Sinclair will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP -- $18.68) develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. Holly Energy Partners will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI -- $25.89) operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. NiSource will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG -- $44.35) operates as an integrated power company in the United States. NRG Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR -- $7.93) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. Palantir Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA -- $62.32) sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. Ritchie Bros. will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR -- $40.14) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Shift4 Payments will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS -- $48.57) manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. TreeHouse Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS -- $9.70) operates as a healthcare company worldwide. Viatris will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME -- $2.96) operates as a consumer genetics testing company. 23andMe will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU -- $5.95) operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. 2U will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON -- $65.81) engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. AAON will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ACCO Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO -- $4.68) designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. ACCO Brands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI -- $71.96) develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Activision Blizzard will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN -- $20.50) provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. ADTRAN will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:LNT -- $52.73) operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. Alliant Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (NYSE:AEL -- $41.58) provides life insurance products in the United States. American Equity Investment Life will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Well Corp. (NYSE:AMWL -- $3.63) operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. American Well will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH -- $99.77) provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. Ashland will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT -- $10.39) provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Benefitfocus will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF -- $56.04) provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. Brighthouse Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT -- $56.59) manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. BWX Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT -- $75.40) operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Cabot will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Certara Inc. (NASDSAQ:CERT -- $10.65) provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. Certara will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT -- $9.45) owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. DHT will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG -- $161.37) focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN -- $30.52) operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DigitalOcean will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Diodes Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD -- $71.19) designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. Diodes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH -- $3.02) operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. eHealth will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fabrinet (NYSE:FN -- $112.28) provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Fabrinet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN -- $16.25) discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. FibroGen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN -- $49.70) provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. Five9 will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT -- $37.98) provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN -- $7.07) operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. Groupon will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMS -- $4.25) operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. Hims & Hers Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI -- $136.41) develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. ICU Medical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF -- $94.83) manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND -- $62.00) focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN -- $10.44) provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. LivePerson will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT -- $13.74) operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. Lyft will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Manitowoc Co. Inc. (NYSE:MTW -- $9.68) provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Manitowoc will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Masonite International Corp. (NYSE:DOOR -- $71.38) designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. Masonite International will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE:MLNK -- $16.26) provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. MeridianLink will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS -- $49.29) produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. Mosaic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mueller Water Inc. (NYSE:MWA -- $11.49) manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Israel, and internationally. Mueller Water will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG -- $9.62) develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE -- $57.84) operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. New Fortress Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH -- $18.35) offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. Oak Street Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB -- $8.25) designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Pacific Biosciences will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Perdoceo Education Corp. (NASDAQ:PRDO -- $11.58) provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. Perdoceo Education will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Primoris Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PRIM -- $21.37) provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. Primoris Services will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO -- $26.58) provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. Q2 Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN -- $26.58) offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. Qiagen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR -- $4.25) operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. Rover Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sanmina Corp. (NASDAQ:SANM -- $57.49) provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. Sanmina will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV -- $274.39) engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. ShockWave Medical will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG -- $219.00) designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. SolarEdge Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO -- $108.53) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. Take-Two will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK -- $17.05) provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. TaskUs will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC -- $29.55) provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. Teradata will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP -- $23.72) operates as an online travel company. TripAdvisor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS -- $8.72) operates as an information technology services company worldwide. Unisys will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO -- $18.00) develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. Veeco Instruments will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Viper Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:VNOM -- $34.35) owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL -- $60.95) operates as an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. Welltower will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR -- $27.01) engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Xencor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB -- $3.37) focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday is election day in the U.S. Additionally, the NFIB small-business index will be released.

