Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022

Today a revision to wholesale inventories is on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, November 9:

1stdibs.com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS -- $5.76) operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. 1stdibs.com will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Allete Inc. (NYSE:ALE -- $54.58) operates as an energy company. Allete will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG -- $0.98) provides health insurance policies in the United States. Bright Health Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC -- $3.20) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. Canopy Growth will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI -- $46.93) designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Capri Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ceva Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA -- $29.31) operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Ceva will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB -- $80.53) provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. CGI Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI -- $73.26) operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. D.R. Horton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX -- $16.86) provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. Ebix will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Majestic Silver Inc. (NYSE:AG -- $9.41) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. First Majestic Silver will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR -- $28.42) operates an online marketplace worldwide. Fiverr will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI -- $7.08) designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR -- $19.57) operates as a real estate investment trust. Healthcare Realty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL -- $4.97) discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. Hecla Mining will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV -- $37.52) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. Hilton Grand Vacations will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI -- $24.72) operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. International Money Express will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS -- $42.25) discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS -- $2.74) operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. ironSource will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT -- $22.76) develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Kornit Digital will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRNT -- $9.79) provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. Life Time will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ:MIDD -- $138.22) designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Middleby will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE -- $45.16) engages in the entertainment business. Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nomad Foods Ltd. (NYSE:NOMD -- $15.81) manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. Nomad Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX -- $4.58) manufactures and sells hair care products. Olaplex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PAR Technology Corp. (NYSE:PAR -- $23.06) provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. PAR Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE:PFGC -- $51.84) markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. Performance Food Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI -- $22.23) provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. Perion Network will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT -- $17.08) provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. RadNet will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD -- $4.09) operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Riskified will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX -- $39.14) develops and operates an online entertainment platform. Roblox will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI -- $42.35) operates as a communications and media company in Canada. Rogers Communications will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS -- $56.64) operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. SeaWorld Entertainment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SpartanNash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN -- $36.89) distributes and retails grocery products. SpartanNash will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD -- $20.51) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Starwood Property Trust will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER -- $14.74) provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sterling Check will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA -- $1.60) operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. Taboola.com will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TC Energy Corp. (NYSE:TRP -- $44.77) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. TC Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA -- $19.27) operates as a media company in the United States. TEGNA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD -- $43.37) operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The Trade Desk will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO -- $9.22) develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The Vita Coco Company will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG -- $32.38) operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. TPG will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vericel Corp. (NASDAQ:VCEL -- $23.05) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. Vericel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR -- $8.96) provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. Vertex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD -- $84.46) originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. Walker & Dunlop will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Wendy's Co. (NASDAQ:WEN -- $20.41) operates as a quick-service restaurant company. Wendy's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW -- $18.05) designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. Wolverine will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA -- $6.98) engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. ACV Auctions will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO -- $104.64) engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. Atmos Energy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS -- $15.17) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND -- $13.02) manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. Beyond Meat will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL -- $21.95) provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. Bumble will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH -- $82.36) develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Celsius will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE -- $4.32) explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Coeur Mining will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG -- $17.52) owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. Coupang will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM -- $2.39) engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. Desktop Metal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS -- $11.53) operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Digital Turbine will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS -- $32.27) operates and franchises drive-thru shops. Dutch Bros will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO -- $2.24) provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Edgio will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EnerSys (NYSE:EGIO -- $67.04) provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. EnerSys will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO -- $450.53) develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Fair Isaac will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG -- $22.51) operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. ForgeRock will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G -- $45.97) provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. Genpact will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT -- $18.26) provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. Green Dot will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR -- $84.06) manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. Inter Parfums will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jackson Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR -- $31.66) provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. Jackson Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF -- $21.15) offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Jamf Holding will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ -- $142.67) identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC -- $4.18) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. Kinross Gold will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW -- $55.54) develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. Light & Wonder will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI -- $6.22) operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Magnite will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC -- $16.75) provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Manulife Financial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ -- $6.82) operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. Marqeta will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS -- $4.39) designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. Navitas Semiconductor will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA -- $39.25) develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. NuVasive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO -- $8.12) provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. Olo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS -- $15.20) engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. Pan American Silver will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY -- $9.77) provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO -- $6.61) operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. Payoneer will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ -- $8.02) operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. PetIQ will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY -- $3.24) operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. PLBY Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL -- $3.83) designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. Purple Innovation will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT -- $4.85) operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. Rackspace Technology will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ:RDFN -- $3.72) operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. Redfin will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Repay Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:RPAY -- $4.93) provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Repay Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG -- $30.12) provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. RingCentral will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN -- $31.85) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. Rivian Automotive will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY -- $29.05) operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. Signify Health will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Steris plc (NYSE:STE -- $163.59) provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. Steris will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL -- $11.00) manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. SunOpta will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH -- $33.89) provides colocation space and related services. Switch will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT -- $51.30) provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. TechTarget will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TETRA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTI -- $4.26) operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. TETRA Technologies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK -- $4.11) designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Traeger will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC -- $40.39) designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. TTEC Holdings will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U -- $23.76) creates and operates an interactive real-time 3D content platform. Unity Software will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO -- $9.79) provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. VIZIO will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI -- $4.73) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. Vuzix will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN -- $70.42) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Wynn Resorts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL -- $23.57) focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV -- $8.03) develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. ZimVie will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP -- $14.80) operates a marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. ZipRecruiter will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled in addition to a deluge of CPI updates. Tomorrow's session will also feature a year-over-year comparison of the federal budget.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .