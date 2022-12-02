Today's Stock Market News & Events: 12/2/2022

Today Wall Street will digest nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the labor-force participation rate for 25- to 54-year-olds.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, December 2:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL -- $113.56) develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Cracker Barrel will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO -- $48.41) operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Genesco will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU -- $22.56) provowns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. Manchester United will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, the week will bring the final S&P U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the final demand producer prince index (PPI), among other relevant economic indicators.

Meanwhile, the earnings docket features reports from AutoZone (AZO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), DocuSign (DOCU), GameStop (GME), lululemon athletica (LULU), Oracle (ORCL), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SFIX), and United Natural Foods (UNFI).

