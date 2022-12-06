Today's Stock Market News & Events: 12/6/2022

Today will be relatively quiet, with only trade deficit data on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, December 6:

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO -- $2,526.92) retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. AutoZone will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM -- $20.11) distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Core & Main will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE -- $13.96) provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Couchbase will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI -- $22.11) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. Li Auto will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG -- $57.83) operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. Signet Jewelers will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV -- $88.71) designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. AeroVironment will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY -- $230.65) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Casey's General will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY -- $37.24) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Dave & Buster's will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE -- $57.75) provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. Guidewire Software will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK -- $10.44) develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Mitek Systems will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB -- $148.72) provides general purpose database platform worldwide. MongoDB will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S -- $14.25) operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. SentinelOne will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI -- $12.06) designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. Smith & Wesson Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM -- $8.29) provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. Sprinklr will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL -- $46.86) designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. Toll Brothers will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO -- $7.38) provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. Zuora will report its Q3 earnings of 2023 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will feature productivity and unit labor costs revisions, as well as consumer credit change data.

