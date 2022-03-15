QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)
QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)
QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)
QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/15/2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

February's producer price index (PPI) and the Empire state manufacturing index for March are due out today.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, March 15:

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE -- $12.92) engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. Dole will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS -- $9.77) owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. IHS Holding will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL -- $19.44) engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. Caleres will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

GoHealth Inc. (NYSE:GOCO -- $1.075) operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. GoHealth will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S -- $29.55) operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. SentinelOne will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR -- $43.20) provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. Smartsheet will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, things will pick up on Wednesday when investors can look out for retail sales data, the import price index, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index, and business inventories. The FOMC announcement regarding the Fed funds rate is also scheduled for that afternoon, with a news conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to follow.  

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.