Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/15/2022

February's producer price index (PPI) and the Empire state manufacturing index for March are due out today.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, March 15:

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE -- $12.92) engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. Dole will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS -- $9.77) owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. IHS Holding will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL -- $19.44) engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. Caleres will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



GoHealth Inc. (NYSE:GOCO -- $1.075) operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. GoHealth will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S -- $29.55) operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. SentinelOne will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR -- $43.20) provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. Smartsheet will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, things will pick up on Wednesday when investors can look out for retail sales data, the import price index, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index, and business inventories. The FOMC announcement regarding the Fed funds rate is also scheduled for that afternoon, with a news conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to follow.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.