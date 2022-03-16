Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/16/2022

Things will pick up today when investors can look out for retail sales data, the import price index, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index, and business inventories. The FOMC announcement regarding the Fed funds rate is also scheduled for that afternoon, with a news conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to follow.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, March 16:

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOYU -- $1.42) operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. DouYu will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL -- $55.81) provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. Jabil will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT -- $8.16) engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Brilliant Earth Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES -- $18.29) designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Guess’ will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN -- $86.27) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. Lennar will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD -- $24.79) operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. PagerDuty will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC -- $63.24) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Semtech will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM -- $148.51) operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. Williams-Sonoma will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO -- $21.87) provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. ZTO Express will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will see initial and continuing jobless claims, data on building permits and housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, the industrial production index, and an update on the capacity utilization rate.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

