Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/17/2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today will see initial and continuing jobless claims, data on building permits and housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, the industrial production index, and an update on the capacity utilization rate. 

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, March 17:

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN -- $324.91) provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. Accenture will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ -- $33.16) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. Canadian Solar will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC -- $41.01) manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. Commercial Metals will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI -- $12.85) designs, manufactures, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. Designer Brands will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG -- $212.49) provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. Dollar General will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII -- $26.31) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. G-III Apparel will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX -- $12.84) provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. SecureWorks will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG -- $77.72) engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. Signet Jewelers will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY -- $26.82) designs, manufactures, and retails eyewear products for men and women. Warby Parker will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

FedEx Inc. (NYSE:FDX -- $225.93) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. FedEx will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME -- $86.86) provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. GameStop will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN -- $13.40) operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. JOANN will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE -- $9.44) provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. StoneCo will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV -- $8.06) focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. Torrid will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, it will be a relatively muted Friday with existing home sales and the index of leading economic indicators on deck.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


