Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/22/2022

No economic data is due out today.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, March 22:

Carnival Corp. & plc (NYSE:CCL -- $18.95) operates as a leisure travel company. Carnival will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDS -- $37.02) develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. GDS Holdings will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA -- $4.97) operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. HUYA will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



AAR Corp. (NYSE:AAR -- $46.18) provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. AAR will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE -- $453.59) operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Adobe will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN -- $5.50) operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. GAN will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS -- $17.05) provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. PagSeguro Digital will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH -- $12.54) operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Poshmark will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR -- $61.49) focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. Worthington will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, investors will pore over new home sales data on Wednesday.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.