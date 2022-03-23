Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/23/2022

Investors will pore over new home sales data today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, March 23:

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS -- $393.00) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Cintas will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU -- $21.75) focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. Clear Secure will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC -- $20.14) manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. Enerpac Tool Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO -- $11.41) owns and operates a direct current fast-charging network for battery electric vehicles in the United States. EVgo will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS -- $62.68) manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. General Mills will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS -- $54.12) engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. JinkoSolar will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO -- $62.38) manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL -- $67.57) formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. H.B. Fuller will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



KB Home (NYSE:KBH -- $37.79) operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. KB Home will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI -- $42.94) operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. Ollie's Bargain Outlet will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM -- $85.57) designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. Oxford Industries will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS -- $12.16) manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. Steelcase will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK -- $9.22) designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Traeger will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:TCOM -- $24.18) operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. Trip.com Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will bring on initial and continuing jobless claims, data on durable goods orders, core capital orders, and the current account deficit. More inflation data will be out by way of the flash Markit manufacturing PMI, in addition to the services PMI for March.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.