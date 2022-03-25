Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/25/2022

Today things will remain quiet, with the final University of Michigan (UM) consumer sentiment index due, as well as the final five-year inflation expectations, and the pending home sales index.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, March 25:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO -- $70.79) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets power sports vehicles and marine products worldwide. BRP will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Looking ahead to next week, it will be a very busy week on Wall Street as March comes to a close. There will be plenty of fresh inflation data, consumer spending updates, and jobs data to unpack. Most importantly, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index will be due out on Thursday, which is commonly known as the Federal Reserve's primary inflation gauge. Meanwhile, weekly jobs data will be supplemented with nonfarm payrolls information for March, and job quits and openings for February.

There will also be quarterly reports from several corporations to digest. This includes Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), BlackBerry (BB), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), lululemon athletica (LULU), Lovesac (LOVE), Micron Technology (MU), and RH (RH).

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.