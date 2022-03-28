Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/28/2022

Looking ahead to next week, it will be a very busy week on Wall Street as March comes to a close. There will be plenty of fresh inflation data, consumer spending updates, and jobs data to unpack. Most importantly, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index will be due out on Thursday, which is commonly known as the Federal Reserve's primary inflation gauge. Meanwhile, weekly jobs data will be supplemented with nonfarm payrolls information for March, and job quits and openings for February.

There will also be quarterly reports from several corporations to digest. This includes Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), BlackBerry (BB), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), lululemon athletica (LULU), Lovesac (LOVE), Micron Technology (MU), and RH (RH).

Trade in good data is out today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, March 28:

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC -- $91.66) provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Science Applications will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY -- $43.34) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Dave & Buster's will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, things will pick up on Tuesday with the Case-Shiller national home price index, the FHFA national house price index, and the consumer confidence index on the docket. Job openings and quits will also be due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

